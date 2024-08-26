26.08.2024 09:12:00

Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now

Currently, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is atop the throne as the largest company in the world. It leads second-place Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) by $280 billion, but I don't think it will maintain its leadership position. In the next five years, I think multiple companies will overtake Apple, but two picks are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). These two have a strong case for becoming larger than Apple, but it won't happen overnight. First off, let's talk about Apple. In my opinion, Apple is trading so high due to its past performance. If you look at the performance without the name attached, Apple isn't currently that great of an investment. If I approached you with a stock that posted shrinking revenue for five of the last seven quarters, and in the two quarters it delivered growth, the best growth rate was 5%, you'd probably pass. Throw in the fact that this company is trading at 34 times forward earnings, and you'd run for the hills. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten