|
26.08.2024 09:12:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now
Currently, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is atop the throne as the largest company in the world. It leads second-place Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) by $280 billion, but I don't think it will maintain its leadership position. In the next five years, I think multiple companies will overtake Apple, but two picks are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). These two have a strong case for becoming larger than Apple, but it won't happen overnight. First off, let's talk about Apple. In my opinion, Apple is trading so high due to its past performance. If you look at the performance without the name attached, Apple isn't currently that great of an investment. If I approached you with a stock that posted shrinking revenue for five of the last seven quarters, and in the two quarters it delivered growth, the best growth rate was 5%, you'd probably pass. Throw in the fact that this company is trading at 34 times forward earnings, and you'd run for the hills. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
10:01
|iPhone 16, Apple Watch 10 und mehr: Diese Produktneuheiten könnte Apple bei der Keynote im Herbst 2024 vorstellen (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|Freundlicher Handel: S&P 500 zum Ende des Freitagshandels in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones liegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt am Nachmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
23.08.24
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones nachmittags in Grün (finanzen.at)