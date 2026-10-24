IonQ Aktie

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WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089

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24.10.2026 18:15:00

Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than IonQ 5 Years From Now

The argument could be made that IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) is the most valuable quantum computing stock in the world right now, given that it is worth about $12.5 billion. The argument could also be made that there are at least a few other start-ups out there that could soon be worth even more.

For instance, I think a satellite imaging company and a nuclear start-up that has never sold a kilowatt of power will both be worth more than IonQ's current valuation in 2031. Not because IonQ is a bad company, but because that market cap is a much lower bar than most investors realize, and these two have clearer paths to topping it.

IonQ has done real things. It bought the chipmaker SkyWater Technology for about $1.08 billion in July to own its own manufacturing; it has $3 billion in cash; and it has partnerships with several major cloud providers. 

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IonQ 28,00 0,77% IonQ

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