09.07.2024 12:45:00

Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia 5 Years From Now

Nvidia has been on an impressive tear lately, but many investors are concerned about the longevity of Nvidia's current position. It's known to be a cyclical company, so a demand reduction in its GPUs (graphics processing units) is coming, although no one knows when.With Nvidia trading on much of its future prospects, there isn't much room for error. However, there are two companies that aren't as high-flying as Nvidia and could be worth more than it five years from now.The two companies? Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), which are the fourth- and fifth-largest companies in the world, respectively.

