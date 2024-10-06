|
06.10.2024 13:00:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Nvidia 5 Years From Now
Nvidia achieved a $3 trillion market cap earlier this year, an impressive achievement considering that it was approximately one-tenth that size two years ago. The advent of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has drawn investors to the stock amid its lead in graphics processing units, which are essential to AI.However, slowing growth could set Nvidia up for a fall due to its massive valuation. Such a drop would open the door for other stocks to achieve higher market caps five years from now. Considering the trends across the tech sector, these two stocks could certainly surpass it.My choice of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) might raise some eyebrows, given its relationship with Nvidia and its peers. As the leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductors, TSMC (as it's known for short) plays an indispensable role in bringing AI to the world.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
