Summit Therapeutics Aktie
WKN DE: A14P7C / ISIN: US86627R1023
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25.03.2026 22:24:00
Prediction: 2 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Summit Therapeutics 1 Year From Now
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) has grown in prominence over the past three years, moving from a small-cap biotech to a large-cap valuation, driven by regulatory progress for its leading candidate, ivonescimab, a cancer medicine already approved in China. This drug could challenge the world's best-selling oncology therapy, Keytruda. However, Summit Therapeutics faces near-term uncertainty, and there is one key reason why its share price could drop significantly by year-end. Meanwhile, smaller biotechs like Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MDGL) have ongoing developments that could see them overtake their larger peer by the end of 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Summit Therapeutics recently filed an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for ivonescimab, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The application is based on a global study, with 38% of participants from Western countries (excluding China).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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