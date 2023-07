Prediction: 2 Super Stocks Investors Will Be Buying Hand Over Fist in August

We're officially past the halfway point of 2023, and in August hundreds of companies will report their most recent quarterly financial results. This time can be particularly important for investors. These reports will offer fresh insight into how the corporate sector is performing in the face of a contentious economic environment. As we approach the new month, I'm watching two companies in particular that could deliver an upside surprise when they release their results. The upside prediction is based on adjustments management made to each business in prior quarters. That would suggest a time to buy might be approaching.Of course, I would never tell stock buyers to make investing decisions based on short-term catalysts. But experience has shown that owning stocks over a long period (five years or more) increases the probability of generating a positive return. When you make the buy can also play a part in increasing that probability.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel