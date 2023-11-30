|
30.11.2023 12:00:00
Prediction: 2 Super Stocks Investors Will Be Buying Hand Over Fist in December
Investors navigated some challenging economic conditions in 2023, though you wouldn't know it by looking at the solid 19% gain in the benchmark S&P 500 index. A group of the world's largest companies carried the broader market higher this year, but there is still weakness beneath the surface.Companies in the retail industry underperformed as elevated inflation and rising interest rates force consumers to tighten their belts. Many software companies also struggled as small and mid-sized businesses carefully managed their costs.But circumstances could be very different in 2024. Inflation appears to have peaked, and Wall Street anticipates three interest rate cuts from the U.S. Federal Reserve during the year. That could reignite spending across the board, and bring relief to the companies that suffered most in 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
