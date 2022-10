Prediction: 2 Underrated Stocks That Will Outperform Amazon Over the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has undoubtedly been one of the best investments to own over the past 10 years. Even counting this recent downturn in the markets, the stock is sill up 816%. By comparison, the S&P 500 has generated returns of just 151% over the same stretch.But at a $1.2 trillion valuation today, I'm not optimistic that Amazon can deliver a repeat performance over the next decade. It may still outperform the S&P by a wide margin, but a couple of stocks that I think can do even better than the tech giant are Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG).Cresco Labs is a stock that I'm bullish on because it's in a rapidly growing industry with good management at the helm. It's the only marijuana producer I've ever invested in -- and I've been writing about cannabis stocks for five years.Continue reading