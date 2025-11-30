The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
30.11.2025 19:01:00
Prediction: 2025's Second-Worst-Performing Dow Jones Stock Will Beat the Market in 2026
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) isn't doing quite as well as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite year to date, but it's still having a great year -- up 12.2% at the time of this writing. However, there are some key Dow components that have been drastically underperforming the index, including Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), which is down 31.0% in 2025. The only Dow stock to have a worse year so far is UnitedHealth Group.Salesforce has tumbled 14.9% since being added to the Dow on Aug. 31, 2020. During that same period, the Dow is up 66.5%, and the S&P 500 has nearly doubled.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu The Market Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18.11.25
|How much of the market is AI? (Financial Times)
|
06.11.25
|‘Best way to describe the market is bonkers’ (Financial Times)
|
30.10.25