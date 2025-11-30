The Market Aktie

WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037

30.11.2025 19:01:00

Prediction: 2025's Second-Worst-Performing Dow Jones Stock Will Beat the Market in 2026

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) isn't doing quite as well as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite year to date, but it's still having a great year -- up 12.2% at the time of this writing. However, there are some key Dow components that have been drastically underperforming the index, including Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), which is down 31.0% in 2025. The only Dow stock to have a worse year so far is UnitedHealth Group.Salesforce has tumbled 14.9% since being added to the Dow on Aug. 31, 2020. During that same period, the Dow is up 66.5%, and the S&P 500 has nearly doubled.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
