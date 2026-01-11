:be Aktie
Prediction: 2026 Will Be Known as the "Year of the Bubble" on Wall Street
For three years, the stock market has provided investors with plenty of reasons to smile. When 2025 came to a close, the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had climbed by 16%, marking the third consecutive year of gains tallying 15% or greater. This is only the third time in nearly a century that the S&P 500 has risen by at least 15% for three consecutive years.However, expecting the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) to deliver outsize returns for a fourth straight year might be asking too much.Although Wall Street has been flush with catalysts, headwinds are mounting. When 2026 comes to a close, it's my prediction that it'll be looked back on as the "Year of the Bubble," with up to four potential bubbles threatening to burst.
