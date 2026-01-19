:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
19.01.2026 10:10:00
Prediction: 2026 Will Be the Year of Eli Lilly
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has behaved more like a tech stock in recent years than like a pharma stock. Tech players are known to soar in the double and triple digits when the environment and corporate news are supportive. Pharmaceutical companies generally take a slower but steady path, and this is due to the fact that patients always need their medicines -- this supports revenue stability over time.So, why has Lilly become a growth stock? The company has established leadership in an area of high demand: the weight loss drug market. Lilly sells tirzepatide, sold under the name Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss. Together, these drugs delivered more than $10 billion in revenue in the latest quarter and helped the company's overall revenue soar in the double digits.I think this momentum is far from over. In fact, my prediction is that 2026 will be the year of Eli Lilly. And this is for one specific reason...
