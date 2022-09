Prediction: 3 Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the hit movie The Social Network, which recounts the founding story of Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) Facebook, a key character tells a young Mark Zuckerberg that his company is headed for a billion-dollar valuation. Suddenly, earning a million dollars feels like a stale achievement for the start-up. Back in 2004 (when the movie is set), that was a wild thought -- especially since the tech bubble had burst just a few years earlier. But a lot has changed since then and now there are four U.S. companies with market valuations exceeding $1 trillion, and a few more with clear potential to join them. Let's take a closer look at three stocks with real potential to be trillion-dollar companies by 2030, delivering strong gains for investors along the way (spoiler alert: Zuckerberg's Meta Platforms is one of them). Continue reading