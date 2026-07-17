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17.07.2026 11:02:00
Prediction: 3 Reasons SpaceX Could Fall 50% Over the Next Year
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) debuted last month, it became the largest initial public offering (IPO) ever. However, after a blistering start, the stock has fallen back down to earth and now trades around its IPO price.Let's look at three reasons I think the company (commonly called SpaceX) could lose half its value over the next year.Images source: The White House.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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