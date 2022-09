Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2035

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market offers only one guarantee to investors: Change.Over time, it's perfectly normal to see different industries and sectors lead the broader market, as well as for the largest companies by market cap to be replaced by innovative, fast-growing businesses. In 1999, Lucent Technologies, Nokia, and General Electric were three of the 10 most-valuable publicly traded companies. Today, Nokia and GE respectively rank as Nos. 390 and 125 among the largest publicly traded companies on U.S. exchanges. Interestingly, Lucent isn't even a public company anymore. It was acquired by Alcatel in 2006, which in turn was bought by Nokia in 2015.History suggests that many of today's largest companies are likely to fall down the market-cap leaderboard at some point in the future -- and that includes electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA).