02.04.2023 11:21:00
Prediction: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth More Than Tesla by 2040
Among S&P 500 components, few (if any) have had a better run over the trailing decade than electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). As of the closing bell on March 30, 2023, shares of Tesla had returned better than 7,600% over the trailing decade.This amazing outperformance is a reflection of Tesla's first-mover advantages in the EV space. It's the first automaker in more than a half-century to have successfully built itself from the ground up to mass production. Last year, Tesla produced 1.37 million EVs and has its sights set on hitting 1.8 million EVs in 2023, largely thanks to the ramping up of production activity at the Berlin, Germany, and Austin, Texas, gigafactories, which both came online in 2022. Tesla's profitability has also played a key role in pushing its market cap to $624 billion (and over $1 trillion at one point). Based on generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), Tesla has been profitable in each of the past three years.Continue reading
