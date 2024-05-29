29.05.2024 11:55:00

Prediction: 3 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple 10 Years From Now

Not that it's a contest, but a company's relative size -- as measured by revenue, earnings, or market cap -- can be a clear indication of its past and present success. More to the point, relative changes to any of these metrics can help investors spot where the real growth is ... and isn't.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown of three companies that could be bigger than Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) within the next decade. And that's saying something. The iPhone maker's current market cap stands at $2.9 trillion, making it the world's second-biggest publicly traded company (right behind Microsoft).When most investors think of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, names like Microsoft or Nvidia come to mind. Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) generally doesn't.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

28.05.24 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
20.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
09.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
08.05.24 Apple Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,70 -6,25% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Apple Inc. 175,90 0,88% Apple Inc.
NOW Inc When Issued 13,00 -0,76% NOW Inc When Issued

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen im Blick: Wall Street beendet Handel schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten am Mittwoch tiefer. Die US-Börsen gaben am Mittwoch nach. An den Börsen Asiens waren zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen zu beobachten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen