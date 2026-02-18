:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
18.02.2026 13:53:00
Prediction: 3 Stocks That Will Be Worth More Than Apple 3 Years From Now
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's second-largest company, with a market cap of $3.8 trillion (as of Feb.12). However, I think it'll be surpassed by others over the next few years.The reality is that Apple's artificial intelligence (AI) strategy has fallen on its face, and it is now relying on Google to save the day. Additionally, it has failed to launch any innovative new products over the past few years, which indicates it is resting on previous success, not future innovation.This can open the door for a few companies to pass Apple in terms of valuation in a few years, and I think Apple's days as one of the world's largest companies are numbered if it doesn't start innovating again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!