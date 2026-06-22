Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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22.06.2026 11:06:00
Prediction: 3 Trillion-Dollar Stocks Set to Leapfrog SpaceX by the End of 2026
It's been a history-packed year for Wall Street -- and it's not even half over. Through June 18, we've witnessed the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite climb to new highs, the arrival of a new Fed chair, and the largest-ever initial public offering (IPO) burst onto the scene.On June 12, Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX)(NASDAQ: SPCX) officially unseated Saudi Aramco for the title of largest IPO cash raise in history. The $75 billion raised by Musk's artificial intelligence (AI) and space economy goliath nearly tripled the capital raised from Saudi Aramco's December 2019 IPO.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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