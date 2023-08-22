|
22.08.2023 11:51:00
Prediction: 3 Unstoppable Stocks Set to Join Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia in the $1 Trillion Club by 2030
U.S. companies have a history of creating more value than any others across the globe. The American economy continuously evolves, and different industries have taken turns at producing the world's richest corporations over the last century: Since then, tech companies Microsoft, Amazon, Google parent Alphabet, and Nvidia have all joined Apple with valuations of more than $1 trillion. So, which companies could be next? I'll share three top candidates that have genuine potential to join the stock market's most exclusive club before the end of this decade. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!