Apple Aktie

Apple für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: ARDEUT116183

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.01.2026 07:05:00

Prediction: 4 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's third-largest company, valued at $3.6 trillion. However, I think the next five years could see some other companies take over its high spot on the list, especially if it doesn't start growing at a faster rate. The four stocks I believe can pass Apple over the next five years are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).These stocks fall into two primary categories: big tech and chip makers. All four can pass Apple over the next four years, and I think they make for a far better investment than Apple.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs

mehr Nachrichten