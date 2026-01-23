Apple Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT116183
|
23.01.2026 07:05:00
Prediction: 4 Stocks That'll Be Worth More Than Apple 5 Years From Now
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the world's third-largest company, valued at $3.6 trillion. However, I think the next five years could see some other companies take over its high spot on the list, especially if it doesn't start growing at a faster rate. The four stocks I believe can pass Apple over the next five years are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).These stocks fall into two primary categories: big tech and chip makers. All four can pass Apple over the next four years, and I think they make for a far better investment than Apple.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shs
|
29.12.25
|Aktienvergleich der Tech-Giganten: Warum Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple und Amazon outperformen (finanzen.at)
|
23.12.25
|Apple-Aktie vor neuem Impuls? iPhone-17-Auslieferungen könnten Rekordniveau erreichen (finanzen.at)
|
15.11.25
|S&P 500 weiter im KI-Rausch: NVIDIA, Apple und Microsoft treiben den Index laut Jefferies nach oben (finanzen.at)
|
08.11.25
|Neues KI-Projekt in Texas: Was das für die Apple-Aktie bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
06.11.25
|KI-Giganten regieren den S&P 500: NVIDIA, Apple, Microsoft & Co. dominieren - Jefferies sieht Potenzial bis 2026 (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.25
|Apple-Aktie freundlich: Formel 1 goes Apple - Wolff rechnet mit enormer Reichweite und US-Erfolg (dpa-AFX)
|
25.09.25