13.04.2022 15:39:00
Prediction: 5 Billion People Will Be in the Metaverse by 2030
Although it threatens to become buzzy, the word "metaverse" actually means something, and as the days of fresh interest in this collection of blockchain-based worlds grow longer, it's increasingly meaning even more.Currently, there are about 400 million users of the collection of worlds that make up the metaverse. These users socialize, create, dream, build, and, most importantly, buy within this space that is only limited by the human imagination.That's part of what's driving the metaverse real estate stampede, after all. There are so many people in this universe, and businesses and brands want to be there, too. But what happens tomorrow? After all, dropping $2.4 million for property in Decentraland, for example, as Tokens.com did back in November, isn't a short-term move. Continue reading
