Prediction: A $1,000 Investment in Nebius Stock Will Be Worth This Much in 2028 (Hint: It Implies a Big Jump)

Shares of neocloud infrastructure provider Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) have taken off this year, jumping 182% as of this writing.

Nebius is becoming an important player in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure ecosystem as it develops and deploys dedicated data centers equipped with high-end chip systems to run AI workloads. What's more, Nebius provides software tools for developers and customers to help them deploy AI software to production, fine-tune models, and build agents, among other things.

In simple terms, Nebius is offering a unified platform that allows customers not only to rent AI data center capacity but also to build and deploy AI solutions. Not surprisingly, the company has been experiencing impressive growth, and it has a strong enough backlog to ensure further upside over the next three years.

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