Prediction: A Stock Market Crash Is Coming. Here's What Investors Should Do Based on Warren Buffett's Time-Tested Advice.

Stocks typically trend higher over the long term, but a growing combination of risks could place the current bull market under threat. For example, oil prices are soaring due to the ongoing geopolitical conflict in the Middle East, causing a spike in inflation that triggered an interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve last week.

Moreover, artificial intelligence (AI) labs such as Anthropic, OpenAI, and xAI are discussing slowing the pace of development to mitigate potential risks to humanity. This could spark a slowdown in data center investments, hurting many of the semiconductor stocks that have propped up the broader market over the last few years.

These risks are mounting as the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) trades at the second-highest valuation in its history, behind only the peak of the dot-com internet bubble in the year 2000. In my opinion, this leaves the market extremely vulnerable to a crash, but legendary investor Warren Buffett has some time-tested advice on how to navigate that very situation.

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