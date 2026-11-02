BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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02.11.2026 11:25:00
Prediction: AbbVie's Next Blockbuster Is Hiding in a Two-Drug Crohn's Combo
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has already pulled off one of the great commercial pivot stories in pharmaceutical history. When Humira -- once pharma's top-selling drug -- lost patent exclusivity, the Chicago-based company leaned on Skyrizi and Rinvoq, which generated $17.5 billion and $8.3 billion respectively in 2025. Skyrizi alone exceeded $10 billion in revenue in the first half of 2026.
Most investors consider that reinvention story complete. It isn't. AbbVie may be building its next blockbuster -- and this one could eventually outperform its predecessor.
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