Secure Income REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A1153B / ISIN: GB00BLMQ9L68
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01.06.2026 09:22:00
Prediction: After Intel, This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Semiconductor Stock Could be Next to Secure an Investment From the Trump Administration
At a recent rally in New York, President Donald Trump spoke warmly about memory-chip maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). He referenced the company's ambitious plans to invest an estimated $200 billion into expanding its domestic chip fabrication capacities over the next several years.More broadly, Trump's remarks reflected his enthusiasm for onshoring U.S. manufacturing. I think this raises an intriguing possibility: The U.S. government could choose to invest in Micron, building on the existing framework of support it has demonstrated for Intel and others.While I'm just speculating, I think that type of move would align with Washington's broader goals of maintaining U.S. technological leadership, supply chain security, and economic resilience, particularly in light of some potentially pressing timing considerations.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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