Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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13.07.2026 12:30:00
Prediction: After Losing $1 Trillion in Market Cap Since its IPO, SpaceX Stock Will Rebound in Epic Fashion. Here's Why.
In a dazzling display of market enthusiasm last month, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) completed the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history. Debuting at $150 per share, SpaceX was instantly propelled into the ranks of the world's most valuable companies.The historic event reflected genuine excitement over the company's ability to lower the cost of putting satellites into orbit through reusable rocket technology, its expanding Starlink constellation, and an emerging role in the artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.Supported by synergies from xAI and Cursor, these factors painted a picture of a company uniquely positioned to dominate not only launch services but also the data and connectivity layers that underpin modern society.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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