Prediction: After Nvidia's Stock Split, These 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies Could Be Next

Stock splits seem to be all the rage. After years of the step seeing less traction, 2024 already served up a slew of high-profile splits.The biggest, no doubt, was Nvidia, the poster child of the current artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Some big names joined the split club, like the rapidly growing Broadcom. Why split a stock? It helps open the door for smaller investors who are locked out of buying shares due to a steep price tag. On average, post-split stocks tend to perform well, but it's not a guarantee. It could just be that splits tend to happen with stocks that already have positive momentum.