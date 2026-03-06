:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
06.03.2026 04:00:00
Prediction: AI Robotics Will Be a $375 Billion Industry. This Stock Is Positioned to Win in 2026.
Industrial automation is nothing new. Rockwell Automation has given factories a means of controlling the speed of their electric motors since 1903, while Zebra Technologies has been around since 1969, first launching as a maker of electromechanical solutions but making a name for itself in the 1980s by pioneering and then perfecting the scannable bar codes that now seem to be printed on, well, almost everything.But just when it seemed as if efficiency-creating technology had reached the limits of its capabilities, the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) has turned automation that was once unthinkable into the possible. And one company in particular is poised to win more than its fair share of the industry's annualized growth of 17% that Opto Foresight anticipates through 2035, when the industry should be worth more than $375 billion per year. That company is Symbotic (NASDAQ: SYM). Here's why.Symbiotic is not a household name. There's a good chance, however, you or someone in your household regularly benefits from its tech.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
