Ai ROBOTICS Aktie
WKN DE: A40MUT / ISIN: JP3160060004
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04.04.2026 19:42:00
Prediction: AI Robotics Will Be a $375 Billion Industry and These 2 Stocks Will Lead It
While some are patiently waiting for the artificial intelligence (AI) bubble to burst, many analysts continue to project that the market will experience incredible growth and revolutionize other industries along the way. Take AI robotics: According to some projections, this niche will be worth about $375.8 billion by 2035 and register a compound annual growth rate of 17.33% through then. Investors who identify the companies likely to lead this revolution could earn amazing returns along the way. Let's consider two candidates: Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Image source: The Motley Fool.Tesla recently announced that it would discontinue its Model S and Model X electric vehicles (EVs). The company's Model 3 and Model Y account for the overwhelming majority of deliveries, hence the decision to prioritize them over other, less-in-demand models. Besides that, Tesla is also making a strategic shift toward robotics. The company will repurpose factory space dedicated to discontinued models to produce its Optimus humanoid robots. These will be AI-powered machines capable of performing many otherwise tedious everyday tasks. According to Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk, the company will begin selling them by the end of 2027.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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