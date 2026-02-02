Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
02.02.2026 11:06:00
Prediction: AI Titan Palantir Technologies Is 27% Below Its All-Time High -- and This Decline Is Just Getting Started
No trend has captured the attention and capital of investors over the last three years quite like the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions and become more efficient over time, without human intervention/oversight, is a technological breakthrough that can benefit most global industries.Although graphics processing unit (GPU) company Nvidia is commonly viewed as the face of the AI revolution, a strong argument can be made that data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is the top dog in the AI arena.Since the beginning of 2023, shares of Palantir have rallied nearly 2,300%, with the company adding north of $350 billion in market value. Investors have latched onto its sustainable moat and eye-popping sales growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
30.01.26
|Bilanz als Wendepunkt? Palantir-Aktie im Spannungsfeld von Hoffnung und Vorsicht (finanzen.at)
|
29.01.26
|Überbewertet oder erst am Anfang? Palantir-Aktie spaltet die Analysten (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Letztendlich Gewinne im NASDAQ 100 (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Mittwochshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100-Börsianer greifen zu (finanzen.at)
|
28.01.26
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.26
|S&P 500-Titel Palantir-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Palantir-Investment von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Palantir
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Palantir
|122,80
|-0,34%