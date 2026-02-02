Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

02.02.2026 11:06:00

Prediction: AI Titan Palantir Technologies Is 27% Below Its All-Time High -- and This Decline Is Just Getting Started

No trend has captured the attention and capital of investors over the last three years quite like the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Empowering software and systems with the tools to make split-second decisions and become more efficient over time, without human intervention/oversight, is a technological breakthrough that can benefit most global industries.Although graphics processing unit (GPU) company Nvidia is commonly viewed as the face of the AI revolution, a strong argument can be made that data-mining specialist Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) is the top dog in the AI arena.Since the beginning of 2023, shares of Palantir have rallied nearly 2,300%, with the company adding north of $350 billion in market value. Investors have latched onto its sustainable moat and eye-popping sales growth.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Palantir 122,80

