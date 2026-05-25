Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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25.05.2026 10:30:00
Prediction: Alphabet Stock Is a Buy Before June 2026
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has done nothing but prove the bears wrong. The business, which critics previously thought had lost the artificial intelligence (AI) race, has produced a stellar return. Shares have skyrocketed roughly 130% just in the past 12 months (as of May 22).Alphabet sports a colossal market cap of $4.6 trillion. This makes it the world's second-most-valuable enterprise, with Nvidia wearing the crown.For a company that has lifted the portfolios of its shareholder base in remarkable fashion, there is still a lot of gas left in the tank. The show goes on, making this "Magnificent Seven" stock is a smart buy before June 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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