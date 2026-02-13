:be Aktie
Prediction: Alphabet Will Be a $5 Trillion Stock by the End of 2027
There are 12 publicly listed companies around the world valued at $1 trillion or more, with some of them graduating into the $2 trillion, $3 trillion, and even $4 trillion clubs. However, only Nvidia has crossed the exclusive $5 trillion milestone, although only for a very brief period last October, because its stock has since lost around 8% of its peak value.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is the parent company of Google, YouTube, Waymo, and more. These businesses have laid the foundation for the company's highly successful artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, which is driving incredible value for its shareholders. In fact, its stock has soared by 73% over the last 12 months alone.Alphabet has a market capitalization of $3.92 trillion as I write this, and here's why I think it has a clear pathway to the $5 trillion club.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
