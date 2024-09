Prediction: Alphabet Will Be the Robotaxi Leader, Not Tesla

The robotaxi wars are heating up. After an initial delay, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a planned robotaxi event in October, while General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise recently struck a deal with Uber to offer autonomous vehicles on the ride-sharing company's platform next year.However, there is currently one company ahead of the pack and that is Waymo, owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Let's take a look at why I think Alphabet will be the robotaxi leader moving forward.At this point, Waymo is way ahead of the pack, with customers actually using its robotaxi services. The company recently announced that it is providing 100,000 paid robotaxi trips a week, which is about 100,000 more than Tesla and Cruise combined are currently offering. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool