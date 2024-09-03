|
03.09.2024 02:15:00
Prediction: Alphabet Will Be the Robotaxi Leader, Not Tesla
The robotaxi wars are heating up. After an initial delay, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has a planned robotaxi event in October, while General Motors' (NYSE: GM) Cruise recently struck a deal with Uber to offer autonomous vehicles on the ride-sharing company's platform next year.However, there is currently one company ahead of the pack and that is Waymo, owned by Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL). Let's take a look at why I think Alphabet will be the robotaxi leader moving forward.At this point, Waymo is way ahead of the pack, with customers actually using its robotaxi services. The company recently announced that it is providing 100,000 paid robotaxi trips a week, which is about 100,000 more than Tesla and Cruise combined are currently offering. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|2,80
|0,00%
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|3 650,00
|1,11%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|147,24
|-0,27%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|147,96
|-0,66%
|Tesla
|193,58
|0,75%