Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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24.11.2026 09:50:02
Prediction: Alphabet Will Be the World’s Most Valuable Company by 2031
Investors love numbers, understandably so. Numerical data is how we measure a company's success, or gauge the value of the market, or, for that matter, decide the health of the economy.
Sometimes, though, it can be helpful to consider qualitative information at least as much as the quantitative for a particular company (Warren Buffett does!) when making a buy/sell decision.
With that as the backdrop, while bigger companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) technically have the bigger, better numbers right now to justify their bigger market capitalizations, I've got a feeling that within five years, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be the world's most valuable company. Here's why.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
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23.11.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones notiert letztendlich deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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23.11.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der Dow Jones am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
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23.11.26
|Aufschläge in New York: Dow Jones notiert am Montagmittag deutlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
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23.11.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
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20.11.26
|Freitagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart freundlich (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Donnerstagmittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Alphabet C (ex Google)-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Alphabet C (ex Google) von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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19.11.26
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones klettert zum Start des Donnerstagshandels (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|255,40
|-0,39%
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