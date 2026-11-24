Investors love numbers, understandably so. Numerical data is how we measure a company's success, or gauge the value of the market, or, for that matter, decide the health of the economy.

Sometimes, though, it can be helpful to consider qualitative information at least as much as the quantitative for a particular company (Warren Buffett does!) when making a buy/sell decision.

With that as the backdrop, while bigger companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) technically have the bigger, better numbers right now to justify their bigger market capitalizations, I've got a feeling that within five years, Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) will be the world's most valuable company. Here's why.

Continue reading