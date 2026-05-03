Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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03.05.2026 17:00:00

Prediction: Amazon Stock Is Still a Buy After Hitting All-Time Highs as AWS Revenue Accelerates

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares broke out to new all-time highs following its strong first-quarter earnings report, although the stock was unable to keep its gains. Its shares are up about 40% over the past year, as of this writing. However, I believe Amazon is still in the early stages of its overall rally and predict it has a lot of upside ahead, both this year and in the coming years.Let's take a closer look at its Q1 2026 results and why I think the stock is still a great buy.The big three cloud computing companies -- Amazon, Microsoft and Alphabet -- all reported their earnings on the same day (after the bell on April 29). The one clear message all three sent is that demand is booming due to artificial intelligence (AI). Just as impressive, though, is that cloud operating margins are also improving with AI workloads.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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