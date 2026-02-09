09.02.2026 10:44:00

Prediction: Amazon's Sell-Off Will Set Up a Monster Rebound in 2026

Earnings seasons can sometimes be rough. We're seeing it this time around with several AI stocks. Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares plunged after its recent quarterly update. Google parent Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock declined moderately despite reporting impressive results.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has now joined the club. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud services giant fell roughly 6% on Friday following the company's fourth-quarter update Thursday evening. I have a prediction, though: Amazon's sell-off will set up a monster rebound in 2026.Two factors caused Amazon's decline following its latest quarterly update. First, the company missed Wall Street's earnings estimate. Second investors didn't like that Amazon forecasts capital expenditures of $200 billion this year, a big jump from the 2025 capex of around $132 billion. However, I think Amazon's sell-off reflects a classic market overreaction. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen