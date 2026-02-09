|
09.02.2026 10:44:00
Prediction: Amazon's Sell-Off Will Set Up a Monster Rebound in 2026
Earnings seasons can sometimes be rough. We're seeing it this time around with several AI stocks. Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares plunged after its recent quarterly update. Google parent Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock declined moderately despite reporting impressive results.Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has now joined the club. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud services giant fell roughly 6% on Friday following the company's fourth-quarter update Thursday evening. I have a prediction, though: Amazon's sell-off will set up a monster rebound in 2026.Two factors caused Amazon's decline following its latest quarterly update. First, the company missed Wall Street's earnings estimate. Second investors didn't like that Amazon forecasts capital expenditures of $200 billion this year, a big jump from the 2025 capex of around $132 billion. However, I think Amazon's sell-off reflects a classic market overreaction. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!