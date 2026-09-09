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09.09.2026 10:05:00

Prediction: AMD Stock Could Outrun Nvidia Over the Next 3 Years -- Here's the Bull Case

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been the artificial intelligence (AI) chip company leading this technology revolution so far. This is for two reasons: The company got in on the space early, and its commitment to innovation has kept it in the top spot. And investors, excited about Nvidia's soaring earnings, have piled into the stock, seen as a no-brainer AI winner.

These days, however, Nvidia isn't the only chip company positioned to benefit from the AI market, one on track to reach into the trillions of dollars. In fact, another player is making significant progress, and this player is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).

Over time, AMD has become a leader in central processing units (CPUs), the chips that power computers, but in recent quarters, the company is proving its strength in AI chips too -- and investors have recognized it. So far this year, AMD stock is outperforming Nvidia. Now, my prediction is AMD stock could outrun Nvidia over the next three years -- here's the bull case.

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AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc. 446,90 0,02% AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.
NVIDIA Corp. 191,88 -0,21% NVIDIA Corp.

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