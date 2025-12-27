AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
28.12.2025 00:10:00
Prediction: AMD Stock Will Jump 60% in 2026, Thanks to President Donald Trump
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock clocked stellar gains in 2025, rising 78% this year as of this writing. However, recent trading suggests that some investors are booking profits. AMD stock is down 19% since hitting a 52-week high on Oct. 29.This pullback could be a buying opportunity for investors looking to add a fast-growing company that's benefiting from the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, a recent announcement by President Donald Trump, which will allow companies like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), AMD, and Intel to sell their advanced AI chips to Chinese customers, is going to give AMD an additional boost in 2026.Let's take a closer look at AMD's catalysts for the new year and see why this stock has the potential to soar once again.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
