Despite all the uncertainty surrounding the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, Anthropic's initial public offering (IPO) is barreling ahead and looks like it will get out the door this week.

Citing anonymous sources, various media outlets have reported that Anthropic will price its IPO on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and then begin trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker ANT the following day.

Anthropic is reportedly set to price between $70 and $78 per share and issue 825 million shares. At the high end of that range, Anthropic would raise $64.35 billion and be valued around $1.4 trillion.

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