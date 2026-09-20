Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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20.09.2026 11:15:00
Prediction: Anthropic's IPO Will Be a Big Winner for Alphabet and Amazon Investors
When SpaceX debuted in June, it became the largest IPO ever. However, that title does not look like it will last long, with Anthropic poised to top it with a valuation of $2 trillion.
In fact, it has been reported that Nvidia is negotiating with the frontier AI model company to become the IPO's lead investor, taking a $10 billion stake at a $2.3 trillion valuation. However, the two stocks set to benefit the most from an Anthropic IPO will be Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).
While Nvidia is making a sizable bet on Anthropic, it is late to the game. A $10 billion investment at a $2.3 trillion valuation is less than a 0.5% stake in the frontier lab. According to PitchBook, around 300 institutional investors have already invested more than $130 billion in the company. However, the two that stand out are Amazon and Alphabet.
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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