|
23.10.2024 12:45:00
Prediction: Apple Stock Will Be Below $200 by the End of the Year
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock is currently trading around $230, but I think it's trading on borrowed time. By the end of the year, I wouldn't be surprised if the stock was below $200, because the fundamentals don't support Apple's current stock price.There is a lot of pressure on Apple's business, and unless something drastic changes, the stock is due for a correction.Apple's business needs no introduction. Its devices are in the hands of millions (if not billions) of people, although Apple seems to have hit a peak in its revenue. Since 2022, Apple's revenue hasn't increased any.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!