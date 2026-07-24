Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
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24.07.2026 14:30:00
Prediction: Apple Will Be a Long-Term AI Winner. 3 Reasons Why.
The hyperscalers, which are historically dominant technology enterprises, are planning to spend hundreds of billions of dollars this year to expand their computing infrastructure amid the ongoing artificial intelligence (AI) craze. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is watching from the sidelines.The market was critical of the Cupertino company's conservative approach. But with its share price up 22% in 2026 (as of July 21), the investment community is clearly rewarding the business. This perspective might prove to be right.I predict that Apple will be a long-term AI winner. It comes down to the company's distribution advantage, superior user experience, and robust free cash flow (FCF).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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