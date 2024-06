Prediction: Apple Will Be the World's First $4 Trillion Company

There is quite a race going on in terms of market cap. Microsoft, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Nvidia are battling to find out which company is the largest in the world. Although the lead can change daily, Microsoft currently holds it by about $100 billion over Apple. While that's a massive figure, if Apple's market share increases by $100 billion in a single day, that actually equates to a 3.1% rise in its stock price, which is hard to grasp. While the $3 trillion threshold was breached not long ago, the $4 trillion threshold isn't that far away. Which of these three will gain that crown first? My guess is Apple.I'm no fan of Apple stock. At its current state, it's barely growing, expensive, and without an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, making it an undesirable stock (in my eyes). But what Tim Cook and his team announced at the WWDC 2024 conference changed my opinion (for now).Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel