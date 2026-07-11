Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
11.07.2026 19:00:00
Prediction: Apple Will Be Worth $5 Trillion (or More) by the End of 2026
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has defied expectations over the past few years. Despite steep tariffs and significant antitrust and regulatory scrutiny, the company's financial results have improved, and the stock has performed better than many expected. Apple currently boasts a market cap of $4.6 trillion, and there are good reasons to think it will maintain solid momentum through the end of the year and exit 2026 as one of the very few companies to have achieved a $5 trillion valuation. Read on to find out more. Image source: The Motley Fool.Apple's detractors have claimed that the company's most important device, the iPhone, no longer generates the kind of excitement it once did. This is true, but the company's latest iPhone, the 17, has arguably exceeded expectations, partly thanks to various artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features. It is driving a solid cycle of renewal. As a result, Apple is posting its best top-line growth in several years. In the second quarter of its fiscal year 2026, ending on March 28, Apple's revenue came in at $111.2 billion, up almost 17% year over year. Here's how that compares to the company's recent quarters.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
11.07.26
|ROUNDUP: Apple verklagt ChatGPT-Firma OpenAI (dpa-AFX)
|
11.07.26
|Apple verklagt ChatGPT-Firma OpenAI (dpa-AFX)
|
11.07.26