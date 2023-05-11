|
11.05.2023 12:10:00
Prediction: Apple Will Become a $5 Trillion Company in 2030
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest company in the world by market capitalization. That cap currently stands at just over $2.7 trillion and is nearly equal to the size of the economy of France, the world's seventh-largest country as measured by GDP (gross domestic product).Just seven years ago, Apple's market cap hovered around $500 billion. It was robust demand for the company's products and a solid profit driver in the form of the services business that drove the tech giant's revenue and earnings over the years and led to a five-fold jump in Apple's market cap.Apple's latest results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 (ended April 1) suggest that the company isn't going to run out of steam anytime soon. It's on track to potentially hit a market cap of $5 trillion by the end of the decade. Let's look at some of the reasons why that could happen.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
