Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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16.07.2026 05:57:52

Prediction: Apple Will Become the Second Company in History to Reach a $5 Trillion Market Cap. Here's the Math.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is about 4% away from a $5 trillion market cap. If the stock climbs from Wednesday's record close of $327.50 to about $340, the iPhone maker will become the second company in history, after Nvidia, to reach the mark. My prediction is that it happens before the end of 2026.The math is simple. Reaching $5 trillion means adding roughly $190 billion in value, which works out to a share price around $340 -- a climb of about 4% from here.Image source: Apple.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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