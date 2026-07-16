Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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16.07.2026 09:02:01

Prediction: Apple Will Soon Surpass Nvidia's $5 Trillion Market Cap to Become the World's Most Valuable Company. The Reason Is Hiding in Plain Sight.

Apple has a long history with the market-cap crown. In August 2018, the iPhone maker became the first publicly traded U.S. company to reach a market cap of $1 trillion. The company added to its resume, becoming the first to reach $2 trillion and $3 trillion in August 2020 and January 2022, respectively. However, the advent of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution sparked a surge in Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock, which became the first to reach $4 trillion in July 2025 and $5 trillion in October 2025.Apple languished for much of last year, as tariff-related fears and persistent inflation weighed on investor sentiment. However, iPhone sales -- the backbone of its business -- continued to trudge higher. As a result, Apple has gained 20% thus far in 2026, doubling the 10% rise of the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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