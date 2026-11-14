Prediction: Archer Aviation Will Fly Paying Passengers Before the 2028 Olympics. Here’s What $5,000 Invested Today Could Be Worth by Then.

Los Angeles is widely considered to be one of the most traffic-congested cities in America. Hollywood has made a running joke of it for decades (La La Land, anyone?), and goodness knows -- certainly the Angelenos know it -- how many hours have been blown in stop-and-go traffic, whether rush hour or not.

If we can all agree that the traffic in L.A. is bad, then we can pretty much imagine the gridlock awaiting the city's freeways when the Summer Olympics arrive in July 2028.

If, indeed, traffic is not bad, then Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) may be one reason for it. And if my prediction comes true -- and Archer carries paying passengers above L.A. before the Olympic flame is lit -- investors who put $5,000 into this industrial stock today could have plenty of reasons to celebrate.

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