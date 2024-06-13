Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
13.06.2024 11:06:00

Prediction: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leader Nvidia Is Going to Plunge by More Than 50%

Three decades ago, the growth arc for the U.S. and global economy was changed forever by the advent of the internet. Though there have been numerous next-big-thing trends and highly touted innovations that have attempted to follow in its footsteps, none have come close to matching what the internet did for businesses -- until now.The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is viewed by some pundits as the most important step forward in innovation since the internet became mainstream. When discussing "AI," I'm talking about the use of software and systems for tasks that would normally be overseen or undertaken by humans. Most importantly, these software and systems are being given the tools to learn and evolve over time without human intervention, which opens endless possibilities in virtually all sectors and industries.Just how big is the global AI opportunity? Last year, researchers at PwC released a report ("PwC's Global Artificial Intelligence Study: Exploiting the AI Revolution") that estimated AI would add $15.7 trillion to the worldwide economy by the turn of the decade. This otherworldly figure would be derived by a combination of increased productivity ($6.6 trillion) and consumption-side effects ($9.1 trillion).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

ATX und DAX freundlich erwartet -- Asiens Märkte gespalten
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex dürften im Freitagshandel leichte Zugewinne verzeichnen. An den Börsen in Fernost werden am Freitag unterschiedliche Tendenzen beobachtet.

