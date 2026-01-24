ASML Aktie

WKN DE: A1J85V / ISIN: USN070592100

24.01.2026 17:24:00

Prediction: ASML Stock Could Surge 70%, According to a Wall Street Analyst

ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) stock has been on a red-hot run on the market over the past year, rising an impressive 75% as compared to the 47% gains clocked by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index during this period.The good news is that ASML is likely to sustain its momentum going forward as well. After all, the Dutch semiconductor bellwether plays a critical role in the global chip industry with its extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography machines, which help its customers manufacture advanced chips capable of delivering strong computing performance with high power efficiency.The chips manufactured with ASML's machines are now in high demand, primarily driven by their use in artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Importantly, that demand is here to stay, according to investment bank Morgan Stanley, potentially paving the way for more upside in ASML stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
